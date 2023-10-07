New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Portugal. The Man, mxmtoon, Janelle Monáe and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Portugal. The Man

The Grammy Award-winning Portland-via-Alaska-based band, Portugal. The Man released a new music video for its track “Anxiety: Clarity” (feat. Paul Williams), which itself is from the band’s newest LP, Chris Black Changed My Life, out now.

2. mxmtoon

Five years ago, mxmtoon released her debut EP, Plum Blossom. Now, with the benefit of wisdom and more resources, the artist is revisiting the record. Part of that process includes the new look track, “feelings are fatal” (revisited).

3. Blues Traveler

The acclaimed blues-rock jam band, Blues Traveler, released its version of the Dr. John song “Qualified” ahead of the group’s forthcoming new album, Traveler’s Soul. Check out the rollicking cover of the iconic New Orleans artist below.

4. John Morgan

John Morgan released the title track, “Remember Us,” off his debut EP. The new song, which features emotive production and an earnest tone bolstered by acoustic guitars, comes from the introductory record, which is out now.

5. Lake Street Dive

Beloved band Lake Street Dive released a new version of its popular track, “Neighbor Song,” which now features the Grammy-winning Madison Cunningham. Check out the new offering from the band, who are set to head out on tour starting October 24.

6. Sufjan Stevens

A few days before releasing his newest album, Javelin, cerebral songwriter and performer Sufjan Stevens released his latest single and accompanying music video for the track, “A Running Start.” Check out the new work below.

7. Harper O’Neill

Country singer Harper O’Neill shared her latest single, “Dark Bar Daisy,” from the album of the same name. O’Neill, who is American Songwriter’s 2022 Song Contest winner and has opened for Dierks Bentley and will later be doing the same for Lainey Wilson this winter, is certainly one to keep eyes and ears out for. Check out her latest work below.

8. Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda shared his latest single, “Already Over,” which displays Shinoda’s knack for catchy, heavy rock songs. Check out the propulsive new offering from the rock legend below.

9. Nessa Barrett

The rising noir pop star Nessa Barrett shared her latest single, “club heaven,” which pays tribute to her fallen best friend, Cooper. Check out the emotional new single from the forthright songwriter.

10. The Linda Lindas

Youthful but somehow already legendary rockers The Linda Lindas released a cover of The Music Explosion’s 1967 song “Little Bit O’Soul.” The new song is part of the new movie Totally Killer. Check out the offering just in time for the spooky season below.

11. Janelle Monáe

It’s Janelle Monáe’s year and to celebrate the songwriter, actor, and performer released her latest offering, “Champagne Shit” (feat. Latto & Quavo) [Remix]—a new track featuring Latto and Quavo, Check out the new work below.

12. Blink-182

The legendary pop-punk band, Blink-182, released a new music video for “Dance With Me,” which features the trio dressed up like NYC punk rockers the Ramones. Check out the new vid below.

13. Bruce Hornsby

To celebrate the forthcoming release of the 25th anniversary edition of his album, Spirit Trail, iconic jazz artist Bruce Hornsby released three new songs—”Line in the Dust,” “Evening Sun” and a live version of “Shadow Hand,” which you can see below.

Photo by Lauren Tepfer / Courtesy Grandstand PR