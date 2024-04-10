Switchfoot to Tour With Blue October and Matt Nathanson in 2024

How often do you get to see three headliners on tour? This year, Grammy-winning alt-rock band Switchfoot is kicking off a co-headlining tour with fellow rockers Blue October and Matt Nathanson for dates spanning the US from July to September. The Help From My Friends Tour will not feature any supporting acts (as of yet), which makes sense considering that there are three major bands headlining the tour.
The Help From My Friends Tour will begin on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. The 30-date trek will close on September 7 in Seattle, Washington at Marymoor Live.
You can score tickets from any of the three bands’ websites. Ticketmaster is also hosting a ton of different presale events, including VIP packages and pre-show meet-and-greets.
General on-sale will start on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date of choice sells out, we recommend checking what Stubhub has available. It’s worth a shot, at least!
This is going to be one hell of a tour, so don’t miss your chance to see this trio of bands live. Get your tickets ASAP to see the Blue October, Matt Nathanson, and Switchfoot 2024 Tour before they sell out!
Blue October, Matt Nathanson, and Switchfoot 2024 Tour Dates
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater
July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 26 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center
July 27 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
July 28 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
July 30 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 2 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
August 3 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 4 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
August 7 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
August 8 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater
August 9 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage
August 10 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green
August 14 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Holliday Park
August 16 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 17 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
August 18 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
August 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 23 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 25 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 30 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery
August 31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
September 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
September 5 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
September 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
September 7 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Live
Photo by Erick Frost
