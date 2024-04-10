Switchfoot to Tour With Blue October and Matt Nathanson in 2024

How often do you get to see three headliners on tour? This year, Grammy-winning alt-rock band Switchfoot is kicking off a co-headlining tour with fellow rockers Blue October and Matt Nathanson for dates spanning the US from July to September. The Help From My Friends Tour will not feature any supporting acts (as of yet), which makes sense considering that there are three major bands headlining the tour.

The Help From My Friends Tour will begin on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. The 30-date trek will close on September 7 in Seattle, Washington at Marymoor Live.

You can score tickets from any of the three bands’ websites. Ticketmaster is also hosting a ton of different presale events, including VIP packages and pre-show meet-and-greets.

General on-sale will start on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date of choice sells out, we recommend checking what Stubhub has available. It’s worth a shot, at least!

This is going to be one hell of a tour, so don’t miss your chance to see this trio of bands live. Get your tickets ASAP to see the Blue October, Matt Nathanson, and Switchfoot 2024 Tour before they sell out!

July 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

July 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 26 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

July 27 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

July 28 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 30 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 2 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

August 3 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 4 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

August 7 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

August 8 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater

August 9 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage

August 10 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green

August 14 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

August 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Holliday Park

August 16 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 17 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

August 18 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

August 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 23 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 25 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 30 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

August 31 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

September 5 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 6 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Live

Photo by Erick Frost

