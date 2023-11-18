New Song Saturday: Hear Tracks From The Smile, Lucius, Brittany Howard, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 16 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So check out these tracks from artists like The Smile, Pussy Riot, Stella Parton, Lucius, and more.

1. “Enamórate,” Nicki Nicole

Argentinian singer, songwriter and rapper Nicki Nicole released her latest single this week, “Enamórate,” which is a collaboration between her and Bad Gyal. Check out the biting, confident new offering from the two lyricists here below.

2. “Wall of Eyes,” The Smile

The side project of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with drummer Tom Skinner, announced their forthcoming new album, Wall of Eyes, which is set to drop on January 26 next year. Check out the titular single from the trio here below.

3. “Up in the Holler 2.0,” Sabyn featuring Stella Parton

Sabyn and Stella Parton (Dolly’s younger sister) got together for a collaboration for the song, “Up in the Holler 2.0.” Said Parton of the new offering, which samples her song, “I am so touched by how Sabyn has honored his grieving process for his dad and my brother, Randy Parton, by digging through the archival material of his family.” Check out the new work here below.

4. “Won’t Give Up,” Pattie Gonia featuring Yo-Yo Ma and Quinn Christopherson

The iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma linked up with drag queen and vocalist Pattie Gonia and indigenous trans musician Quinn Christopherson for a new climate change anthem, “Won’t Give Up.” The track is meant to inspire the human race not to give up on each other or the planet we inhabit. Check out the new work here below.

5. “God Save Abortion,” Pussy Riot

The legendary protest art collective released their latest single this week, “God Save Abortion,” which highlights the need for reproductive rights for women. Check out the new work and accompanying music video, which features footage of the group storming the Indiana Supreme Court, here below.

6. “Stranger Danger,” Lucius

Releasing their first new music since 2022, indie pop group Lucius dropped their latest single, “Stranger Danger,” which is filled with harmonies, lilting melodies and lovely music. Check out the new offering here below.

7. “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” Bon Jovi

Beloved rock band Bon Jovi released its latest song this week, a new holiday track called, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” just in time for the season. Check out the song here below from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that its frontman said is all about family.

8. “Friend Like You,” Katelyn Tarver

Singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver released her latest single this week, “Friend Like You.” The new acoustic-driven track comes ahead of her upcoming sophomore studio LP, Quitter, which is set to drop on February 9. Check out the new work from Tarver here below.

9. “Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition),” Foy Vance

Singer/songwriter Foy Vance released his latest song and accompanying music video for the work, “Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition),” which features vocals from artists like Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Keith Urban. The music video for the song also features supermodel AnnaSophia Robb. Check it all out here below.

10. “Rise Up,” Lynda Carter

Ever wonder what the original Wonder Woman is up to? Well she recently released the new song, “Rise Up,” which fans can check out here below. The new track is meant to motivate folks to participate in voting and American democracy.

11. “Red Flags,” Brittany Howard

Big-voiced rocker Brittany Howard released her latest single this week, “Red Flags,” from her forthcoming new album, What Now. Fans can check out the powerhouse of a new song here below.

12. “The Parting Glass,” boygenius featuring Ye Vagabonds

Boygenius linked with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds for a new charity holiday single, a rendition of the song, “The Parting Glass.” Check out the track, known for having been performed by the late Sinéad O’Connor, here below.

13. “In Moe,” DJ Premier featuring Common

Two rap legends, DJ Premier and Common, released a collaborative track together this week from Premier’s latest release, Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3. Check out the new hip-hop classic, “In Moe,” from the icons here below.

14. “Ghost in the House,” Matt Koziol and Vince Gill

The 22-time Grammy-winning artist Vince Gill and newcomer Matt Koziol got together for their own new rendition of the song, “Ghost In This House.” Check out the rootsy offering from the song that has now experienced a much-needed rebirth here below.

15. “Lonely at the Top,” Asake and H.E.R.

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian artist Asake teamed up with the Oscar- and Grammy-winning guitar player and songwriter H.E.R. for the new acoustic offering, “Lonely At The Top.” Check out the lovely new offering from the two here below.

16. “Answer Phone,” Tom Odell

Emotive singer/songwriter Tom Odell shared his newest single this week, the thoughtful, heartfelt “Answer Phone.” Check out the new work from the British-born performer here below.

