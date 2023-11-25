New Song Saturday: Hear Tracks from Jacob Collier, Bjork, RZA, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing 10 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Jacob Collier, Bjork, RZA and more.

1. “Witness Me” — Jacob Collier and Shawn Mendes

Star singer/songwriter Jacob Collier recruited some big name friends for his latest single, “Witness Me.” The new track, released this week, includes Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Kirk Franklin, and a choir of thousands of voices. Check out the supremely sticky song here below.

2. “Oral” — Björk and Rosalia

Icelandic songstress Björk teamed up with popular pop star Rosalia for a new song, out this week, that highlights the dire effects of climate change. The song, “Oral,” delves into difficult subjects, but that doesn’t make it not worth your time. Check out the brave new track here below.

3. “Fashionable” — RZA

RZA, known as the leader of the beloved Wu-Tang Clan rap collective, released the song “Fashionable” this week on digital platforms. The track had been featured on the physical-only release of his record, Digital Potions, in 2022. Now, it is available via all DSPs for the first time. Check out the hot offering here below.

4. “Cold” — Gucci Mane

Multi-platinum rapper Gucci Mane released his latest single this week. “Cold” features catch percussion, relentless lyrics and enough bounce to keep rubber factories in business for years to come. Check out the new offering, Gucci Mane’s latest since his album, Breath Of Fresh Air, here below.

5. “The Driver,” “Off My Face” — Måneskin

Fresh off joining Dolly Parton for a new rendition of her hit, “Jolene,” the rockers Måneskin have released two new singles of late, “The Driver” and “Off My Face,” the latter of which you can check out here below. And both come from the recently released RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) deluxe album.

6. “Nothing for Me, Please” — Dean Johnson

One of the Pacific Northwest’s best-kept secrets (but also an artist we think could be the next Oliver Anthony-like phenomenon), Dean Johnson recently released his latest single, which demonstrates his heartbreak voice and Americana excellence. Check out his latest stripped-down single, “Nothing for Me, Please,” here below.

7. “Lillard University” — Dame D.O.L.L.A.

NBA legend-turned-all-star-rapper Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., released a new record this week just in time for the holidays. That new album, Life Lately Edition, opens with the song “Lillard University,” which you can check out here below.

8. “Labios Mordidos” — Kali Uchis and Karol G

Sultry songwriting superstars Kali Uchis and Karol G released their new collaborative single this week, “Labios Mordidos,” born of shared bonding over their joint Colombian roots. Check out the new sticky Spanish-language offering here below.

9. “It Never Went Away” — Jon Batiste

The award-winning piano player, songwriter and bandleader Jon Batiste released a new track this week, “It Never Went Away,” from the new documentary American Symphony, which is out now. Check out the cerebral new song here below.

10. “How We Get It” — AZ and Fat Joe

Rappers AZ and Fat Joe shared their newest collaborative single this week, “How We Get It,” which comes from AZ’s new record, Truth Be Told, which is out December 1. Check out the new lyrical offering here below.

Photo courtesy of Shore Fire Media