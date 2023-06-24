New Song Saturday! Hear New Songs from Hozier, Lake Street Dive, Train and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

Videos by American Songwriter

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 16 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 16 songs for you today.

1. Hozier

Acclaimed Irish musician (and guitar shredder) Hozier released his latest single “Unknown / Nth,” ahead of his forthcoming new album, Unreal Unearth, which drops on August 18. The song harkens to the story of Dante’s Inferno and the ninth ring of hell. Check it out below.

2. Old Crow Medicine Show

Beloved Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show announced the band’s forthcoming new album, Jubilee. It is set to drop on August 25, marking the band’s 25th anniversary. The new LP features Mavis Staples, among others. To celebrate the news, Old Crow shared its new single “Miles Away,” which is co-written by frontman Ketch Secor and guitar wizard Molly Tuttle. It also features the band’s co-founder Willie Watson.

3. Train

Train released its newest single “I Know,” which features reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes, along with multi-platinum rapper and singer Bryce Vine. The new single is the first song from the band since their 2022 LP, AM Gold.

4. M. Ward

Your favorite songwriter’s favorite songwriter, M. Ward, released a new single, “too young to die,” which features the beloved sister duo First Aid Kit. Check out the lush, lovely new track below. It also appears on Ward’s new LP, Supernatural Thing, which is out now.

5. Lake Street Dive

Acclaimed pop-soul group Lake Street Dive shared a cover of Elvis Presley’s hit song, “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The track features Monica Martin and displays the band’s signature chemistry and lovable style. Check out the new track below.

6. Rhiannon Giddens

The Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens shared her newest single this week, “You Louisiana Man,” which will also appear on the award-winning roots songwriter’s forthcoming new album, You’re the One, dropping on August 18.

7. Bon Iver

Bon Iver fans: rejoice! As of this week, the Justin Vernon song that became Bon Iver’s “Holocene” is officially available on digital platforms for the first time. The release comes as part of a forthcoming box set dedicated to Bon Iver and an early band that led to his eventual success. Check out the new-old song below.

8. Debbie Gibson

Popstar Debbie Gibson, who is enjoying something of a renaissance as of late, released a ’70s-inspired video for her track “Love Don’t Care,” from her recent 10 studio album The Body Remembers. Check out the fun, energetic work below.

9. Kool and the Gang

R&B legends Kool and the Gang released their latest single “We Are The Party,” which comes from the band’s new album People Just Wanna Have Fun, out on July 14.

10. Who Is She?

Seattle supergroup Who Is She? shared its latest single, “MoviePass,” ahead of the band’s forthcoming new album, Goddess Energy, which is set to drop on August 25. Check out the new music from the band, which is set to head out on tour with Le Tigre later this year.

11. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato released the protest song, “SWINE,” which was inspired, the artist says, both by the millions of people working for reproductive justice and by the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade a year ago this week.

12. PVRIS

PVRIS shared the title track of her forthcoming new album EVERGREEN, which drops on July 14. Check out the pulsing, propellant song from the beloved and acclaimed electronic musician below.

13. Los Lonely Boys

The Texas-born standout family rock band released its first new single in a decade this week with the new track “Send More Love.” The new song comes with an announcement of a new tour from the band this year, too. Check out the swelling new song from the trio below.

14. Cautious Clay

Cautious Clay released a new single this week, “Another Half,” ahead of his forthcoming new album, Karpeh, on Blue Note Records, which is out August 18. Check out the jazzy new single below.

15. Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris

Mumford and Morris shared a new collaborative single—a rendition of the Daisy Jones & The Six song, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).” Check out the new offering from the duo below.

16. Carly Rae Jepsen

The pop star released her latest single “Shy Boy.” The bright disco track mixes with funk and pop for the Canadian musician’s next attempt at taking over the world. Check out the new work from the “Call Me Maybe” singer.

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images