New Song Tuesday! Check Out New Tracks From Phoebe Bridgers, Maxwell, Leslie Jordan and More!

Hello everyone! Welcome to the last day of Thanksgiving Leftovers. We hope you’ve had all the mac and cheese, turkey, stuffing/dressing, and whatever else was leftover from Thursday’s feast. Now, it’s time to boogie!

So, let’s get to it with these new tracks from some of our favorite artists!

1. Tuesday (November 30), rock star Phoebe Bridgers released a tender cover of the Tom Waits’ song, “Day After Tomorrow.” All proceeds from the song will benefit the International Institute of Los Angeles, which provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with the skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California. Check out the new cover below.

2. Fresh off receiving the “Legend” Award at the recent 2021 Soul Train Awards, Maxwell has shared a new music video for his latest single, “Off.” Check out the new smoothed-out work below.

3. Leslie Jordan just released a duet with Cheyenne Jackson, taking on the Davie Bowie rendition of the holiday classic, “Little Drummer Boy.” Check out the song as only Uncle Leslie can do it.

4. The Northwest-born majestic group Band of Horses released a new single from the band’s forthcoming album, which is set to drop in January. Check out the new song, “In Need of Repair,” below.

5. The Lumineers released a new video for the band’s single, “A.M. Radio,” which is set to drop in January 2022. These fellas sure do know how to be catchy. Check out the new sticky single below.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves