Dolly Parton Closes Out 2025 With Touching New Year’s Eve Message to Fans: “May It Be Your Most Wonderful Year Yet”

Today being the last day of 2025, it’s natural to gravitate toward reflection. In some ways, it’s been a rough year for country music icon Dolly Parton. The “Jolene” singer has battled health issues while navigating the death of husband Carl Dean, who passed away in March at age 82. However, she chose to look forward instead of back in a New Year’s Eve greeting video posted to social media Wednesday (Dec. 31). The “Queen of Country” exuded radiance as she bade farewell to 2025 and sent warm wishes to fans for 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hey, it’s Dolly,” the singer said, sporting a beaded black-and-gold ensemble and brightly colored eyeshadow. “Can you believe it’s already time to ring in the New Year? As we say goodbye to the old and welcome the new, I want to wish each and every one of you a year filled with happiness and more blessings than you can count.”

She concluded, “May it be your most wonderful year yet. Happy New Year!”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Dolly Parton Set a Chart Record with a Single That Outperformed Every Other Country Hit for More Than a Decade]

Dolly Parton Is Taking a Break After Her Husband’s Death

While grieving for her husband of nearly 60 years, the 10-time CMA Award winner has busied herself with work. In July, she attended the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical, which heads to Broadway next year. With three different actresses portraying the iconic blonde at various stages of her life, the musical contains all the timeless classics, plus a few Dolly Parton originals.

However, in the wake of losing her husband, music is on hold for the moment. “[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it,” Dolly said during a July appearance on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast. “I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

Then in September, the “Coat of Many Colors” singer sparked concern when she postponed six scheduled concerts in Las Vegas amid unspecified “health challenges.” However, she has since rescheduled the limited residency to September 2026.

Despite the temporary step back from music, Dolly has made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere permanently. “I just feel like I’m just getting started,” she told People ahead of her 80th birthday on Jan. 19.

Dolly added, “People say, ‘How come you don’t seem to get old?’ And I say, ‘Well, I ain’t got time to get old.”

Featured photo via Instagram