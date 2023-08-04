NewJeans Beats ‘Barbie: The Album’ on Billboard 200 Chart

Barbie: The Album has been beat out for the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart by K-pop group NewJeans, according to Billboard. NewJeans released their sophomore EP, Get Up, on July 21, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with Barbie: The Album coming in at No. 2. NewJeans is now the second K-pop girl group to release a record that debuts at No. 1, after BLACKPINK released Born Pink on September 16, 2022.

Get Up amassed 126,500 units in the U.S., with 24,500 of those being from streaming, while the rest are from digital copies. Barbie: The Album sold 126,500 units, according to the publication.

In a recent interview with Elle, Danielle of NewJeans discussed the group’s track “Super Shy,” which is featured on Get Up. “Well, ‘Super Shy’ is actually such a catchy song, so I feel like it really will get everyone off their feet. What really completes the whole song and the vibe is the choreography, I feel,” Danielle said. “And it’s super simple so everyone can join in and dance along and there’s also a lot of creativity. There’s a lot of room for creativity and I can’t wait to see everyone’s version of ‘Super Shy.'”

NewJeans’ Hyein later discussed shooting the music video for “Super Shy” during the same interview. “The whole filming was just filled with laughter. We just had a blast and enjoyed the time,” Heyin said.

“And it was actually my first time visiting Portugal, so the five of us really, we got to see and explore a lot of different beautiful sceneries in different places in Portugal and we got to practice our choreography with the local dancers,” Heyin continued.

