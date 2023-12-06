News of Nelly Furtado Headlining Electric Forest Festival Has Social Media Feeling Nostalgic

Nelly Furtado is trending on X after the news dropped that she’ll be headlining the Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury, Michigan next year alongside Ludacris. “Nelly Furtado and Ludacris being headliners at a music festival in 2024 is wild,” one user wrote on X in response to the announcement, as if asking, what year is it?

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans flocked to social media to react and share love for Furtado. One fan made the bold claim that “‘I’m Like a Bird’ is a million times better than ‘Promiscuous'”; bold because this author feels that both songs have a high place in the pantheon of pop culture. Maybe “I’m Like a Bird” stands on its own as the gatekeeper to teenage girldom, but the triumvirate of “Say It Right,” “Promiscuous,” and “Maneater” still reigns in the hearts of anyone who was in middle school or high school in 2006.

[RELATED: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado Drop New Single “Keep Going Up”]

Other posts featured visual elements that are better seen than described. There’s this post, and also this post, which perfectly encapsulates the general feeling towards the news. Safe to say, fans are ecstatic to see that she’ll be part of the festival.

Me n my besties rolling up to the Nelly Furtado set pic.twitter.com/WLE3vVBzqx — Libburrito (@libburrito) December 5, 2023

Additionally, Ludacris will join Furtado in the forest, as well as Slayyyter, Libianca, and so many more acts and artists. Electric Forest Festival takes place from June 20 to 23, 2024 at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, Michigan. The campground map is available for fans now, while the venue map will be released next June, according to the website.

The announcement is great timing for Nelly Furtado fans not just because it gives them time to plan their trip to Michigan, but because it was Furtado’s birthday recently on December 2. Fans flocked to social media to shower her in praise and birthday wishes, highlighting her biggest hits and her incredible talent. As one of the most successful Canadian recording artists and the soundtrack to so many teenage milestones in the early 2000s, she definitely deserves all the love.

Nelly Furtado and Ludacris being headliners at a music festival in 2024 is wild pic.twitter.com/ZVIf4EzENL — TheHarryD (@hdelgado_ox) December 5, 2023

Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic