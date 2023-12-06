‘The Voice’ Instant Save: How to Vote

The moment has finally come for contestants to put their trust in the hands of the voters on The Voice. For weeks, contestants poured their heart and soul onto the stage, hoping to prove to the coaches and fans they were the top voice. Last night, the contestants received one last performance and many walked away with high praise. While the contestants wait for the results, it’s time for voters to step up and don’t worry about knowing all the details on how and when to vote. We have all the details to make voting simple and easy.

For starters, to cast your vote for the instant save you will need the official The Voice app, which is available for all IOS and Android users. If you don’t want the hassle of another app on your phone, just head over to NBC.com/VoiceSave to help save the contestant you believe has the talent to win it all.

The Voice Rules

While voting sounds easy, there are some rules and restrictions. Each voter must have a valid email address. It doesn’t matter which style of voting you use, an email is mandatory. Also, every person wanting to vote must be at least 18 years old. Unlike other years, fans have only one vote to use, so be sure to make it count.

Get ready, the Instant Save is BACK on #TheVoice tonight 9/8c on @nbc. 😎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1tfOxWeytH — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2023

Now, when exactly will voting take place? For fans watching, time zones matter. If you are in an East or Central time zone, just flip over to The Voice live on NBC and wait for host Carson Daly to notify you when the voting window has opened. If you find yourself in a time zone not listed above, you can follow along at @NBCTheVoice. Or you can head over to the NBC The Voice as there is a countdown timer already running. At the time of this article, fans have a little less than 40 minutes until the voting window opens.

For those who need a refresher as to who is still in the running, here are the teams.

Team Reba – Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer

Team Legend – Lila Forde, Mac Royals, AZÁN

Team Niall – Huntley, Nini Iris, Mara Justine

Team Gwen – Tanner Massey, BIAS, Kara Tenae

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)