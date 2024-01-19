Electric Forest 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, & More

Michigan’s premier music festival is coming back in the summer of 2024! Electric Forest 2024 is set to take place in Rothbury again this year (at the Double JJ Resort, as always) and the fest is sticking to its multi-genre roots with a very eclectic lineup.

Performers this year will include the likes of Nelly Furtado, The Disco Biscuits, Pretty Lights, Ludacris, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Subtronics, and many more. There will also be a wide range of curated events this year, including a silent disco and daily yoga classes.

Electric Forest will take place on June 20 through 23 for a four-day weekend packed with incredible music and artistic activities. The fest will open its gates at 12:01 am on Thursday and come to a close at about 4:00 pm on Monday.

The Electric Forest Instagram page has been promoting the upcoming festival for a while now, and the showrunners appear to be pretty ecstatic about welcoming new and old fans alike. “Unveiling the aural landscape for #EF2024,” noted one post, accompanied by an image of the fest’s upcoming lineup, “Welcoming first-timers, returners, and everyone in between. The Forest is home to all the sounds that swirl through our summer.”

According to Electric Forest’s website, official tickets have already sold out. But tickets are still available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Since it is a third-party ticketing provider, it’s important to keep in mind that the prices of festival passes on StubHub could be higher (or lower) than face value.

Electric Forest has been welcoming music lovers from all over the world, along with art installations, workshops, yoga classes, a disco, and more since 2008. The festival’s original vivacious spirit is still there, and the lineup for this year promises to be an unforgettable event.

Official passes have already sold out and StubHub is selling passes quickly, so don’t wait around to reserve your spot at Electric Forest while you still can!

Electric Forest 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Electric Forest

Electric Forest Fest 2024 FAQs

What is Electric Forest?

Electric Forest is the brainchild of Philip Blaine and Jeremy Steon, who came up with the idea for the eclectic music festival while attending a Crystal Method performance at Rothbury.

Except for a short hiatus early on and a break during the COVID-19 epidemic, it has returned frequently since it began in 2008. This year’s event is the 12th annual gathering of musicians in a wide range of genres, from electronic to rock to hip-hop.

And it is no small gathering, either. A hefty 50,000 festivalgoers showed up to last year’s Electric Forest, and we can expect a similar outcome this upcoming summer.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Electric Forest Fest 2024?

You might get lucky and find some tickets through the official wristband exchange or via StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for Electric Forest Fest 2024?

All presale events and early access opportunities for Electric First have closed.

How much do Electric Forest Fest 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

According to StubHub, General Admission tickets are selling quickly, starting at $524 per four-day pass per person. Keep in mind that the prices for tickets on StubHub as well as the official festival wristband exchange will change and vary considerably. It also looks like additional packages, such as VIP tickets, have already sold out.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

If you’d like to return your ticket through the wristband exchange, the Electric Forest website will walk you through the steps. Once submitted, your return request will update when a new ticket buyer has purchased your ticket.

Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed refunds or returns for this festival. However, a lot of people are trying to get their hands on tickets right now, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to get a refund on your unwanted pass.

