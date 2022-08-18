“Next Phase” of Blink-182 in the Works?

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has hinted at the band’s “next phase.”

Pop-punk fans everywhere are likely getting curious, and excited.

Now that Hoppus’ relationship with the band’s Tom DeLonge is “actually better than it used to be,” the group may be in store for a new chapter.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hoppus spoke about his recent recovery from cancer, as well as rebuilding his relationship with DeLonge and the band’s drummer, Travis Barker. Hoppus says the band is in “a really great place right now.”

He explained, “It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years.”

There was a reunion, informal, to hash things out. It all began before he started “brutal” treatments of chemotherapy for stage 4 lymphoma in 2021.

Hoppus added, “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Now with a new rejuvenated positive outlook, Hoppus says, “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Hoppus, who announced his cancer diagnosis last summer, said at the time he’d been undertaking chemo for three months. DeLonge offered support and the two began to mend their own relationship, which had previously been strained.

In 2019, DeLonge said he’d talked about rejoining the band. And two years later he and Hoppus reunited on an episode of Hoppus’ podcast, After School Radio. Previously, they’d gone five years without talking.

Now it looks as if the original threesome is back. What the next chapter will hold, though, is anyone’s guess. We’re just glad Hoppus is feeling better.

