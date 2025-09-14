NFL Fans Say a Carrie Underwood Super Bowl Halftime “Needs To Happen” as ‘Sunday Night Football’ Anthem Rocks the Nation

While week one of the NFL featured some key matchups, nothing compared to Sunday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens went up against the Buffalo Bills. Already promising to be the game of the week, not even the NFL could imagine what Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen had in store for each other. But even before the first tackle, Carrie Underwood welcomed fans back to the NFL with her Sunday Night Football anthem “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night.” And although she has helmed the song for over a decade, Underwood brought not just the talent but the energy as fans labeled her “The Queen.”

Videos by American Songwriter

When fans sat down to watch the Bills vs. the Ravens, Underwood welcomed them to the first week of the NFL. And knowing many waited all day for the game, she proved why the NFL has called her back for the past 13 years. Including hard hits, memorable moments, and two powerhouse teams, Underwood stole the entire show as she promised to bring “the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year.”

Fans Call For Carrie Underwood To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Looking at what fans had to say about Underwood’s new version of “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night”, comments included:

“The Queen is back.” “I don’t watch football but I approve this message because CARRIE UNDERWOOD can sing ANY song and own it.” “It’s not SNF without Carrie. Would love to see her headline the Super Bowl! “ “I can’t believe it’s been 13 years now… but looking forward to her singing again each week!”

Outside of just covering the Sunday Night Football anthem, many fans pushed for the organization to name her the Super Bowl halftime performer. While names like Post Malone and Taylor Swift have been discussed as potential singers for the halftime show, fans wondered, “When does Carrie do the Super Bowl halftime show? That needs to happen.”

Carrie Underwood gives you an exclusive look into her THIRTEENTH Sunday Night Football open. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3R0IkeAZE4 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 7, 2025

Discussing the opportunity to perform the anthem, Underwood admitted, “It’s always great. It’s always exciting”, and most of all, “It’s always fun.”

Just getting started, Underwood kicks off another night of football in Week 2 when the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Pick Six Productions, 2025)