‘American Idol’ Showrunner Teases “Big Changes,” Carrie Underwood’s Return

Last year, viewers crowned Mississippi native Jamal Roberts the winner of American Idol’s 23rd season. With the show renewed for a 24th season, a fresh crop of up-and-coming artists will complete for the life-changing $100,000 cash prize and recording contract. Although American Idol won’t return to our screens until spring 2026, showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick recently offered a tantalizing update when she sat down with TV Insider for an interview published Thursday (Sept. 11.)

Videos by American Songwriter

“We do have some changes,” Wolflick said. “I can’t really get into any details, but we do have some big format changes coming for sure. There are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure.”

The search is already underway for the next crop of contestants, with audition days scheduled for all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. Wolflick is responsible for selecting which Idol hopefuls get the opportunity to audition for judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

“I will say there are some really strong talents. We have everyone’s videos in a collated file,” she said. “When I get excited and start watching people’s videos over and over again, that’s exciting. We have awesome people this year.”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reflects on the Life-Changing Moment 23 Years After ‘American Idol’]

Carrie Underwood is Returning to ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood is unequivocally one of American Idol’s greatest success stories. Since winning the show’s fourth season, she has gone on to become one of country music’s best-selling artists of all time. And last year, the “Before He Cheats” songstress returned to where it all began when she took Katy Perry’s place on the judging panel.

Now, Underwood is returning for her second season, and Wolflick promises she’s only getting better.

“I think she is so tapped into the experience. She got her feet wet last year, but what I do love about her is she is invested. She is in it and cares so much about all the finalists who come through the door… She works her butt off on this show,” the executive producer said. “I’m so proud. It’s awesome because I was on the show when she was. We’re around the same age. When we were on the show together back then, we were all very close as producers. Now to have her come full circle back is pretty epic.”

Featured image by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images