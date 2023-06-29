Niall Horan Shares Stunning Live Performance of “One a Night Like Tonight”

Niall Horan has shared a live performance of one of his latest releases, “On a Night Like Tonight.” The track appears on Horan’s third album, The Show.

Videos by American Songwriter

The performance is one of three that Horan has shared with Vevo for their Extended Play series. The live rendition of “On a Night Like Tonight” sees Horan backed up by a swell of strings, as well as his core band, in a Californian estate.

“Performing live is my favorite thing to do,” Horan shared in a statement about the video series. “To bring the songs I’ve spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling.

“Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience,” he continued. “I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me.”

Check out the performance of “On a Night Like Tonight,” below.

The Californian estate is a nod to Horan’s time in Joshua Tree while creating The Show. The experience is one that brought out a new sonic direction in Horan’s music.

“It’s hard to not get a bit ethereal when you’re looking out a window at Joshua Tree and seeing the sunsets,” Horan recently told American Songwriter. “I feel like it sounds like an album that a 29-year-old would release. I could have kept releasing the same stuff as I did before, but I feel like when my new influences come into play it’s [inevitably] gonna sound just a little more mature.”

Following the release of The Show, Horan announced a 2024 world tour. The trek will keep him busy for most of next year.

“I’m excited to get out on the road and see the fans,” Horan said of getting back into the live music scene post-pandemic. “I haven’t been in a room full of them in—I couldn’t even tell you how long.”

Photo by Molly Kreppel / umusic