Watch Tom Morello, Nile Rodgers, and Others Cover Hendrix Classic in Honor of the Stratocaster’s 70th Anniversary

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, several accomplished guitarists, including Tom Morello, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, and Jimmie Vaughan, are featured in a new video performing an instrumental version of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

Videos by American Songwriter

The clip, which you can watch on Fender’s official YouTube channel, features the various guitarists appearing one at a time as they shred away on an outdoor platform surrounded by stacks of Fender amplifiers.

The video is part of Fender’s The Year of the Strat campaign marking the iconic guitar model’s milestone anniversary.

Also featured in the clip are Simon Neil of the U.K. band Biffy Clyro, as well as Tash Sultana, Mateus Asato, Tyler Bryant, Rebecca Lovell, Ari O’Neal, and REI.

Nile Rodgers on His First Strat

“I got my Stratocaster in 1973 when I realized that it was what my sound was missing, and once I did…it changed my life 1000%,” Rodgers said in a statement. “I have been able to write the jazz influenced dance-disco funk pop songs that people have loved for decades as well as rock, country, folk and EDM collaborations thanks to my Strat.”

Janie Hendrix on Jimi Hendrix’s Love of Strat Guitars

Janie Hendrix, Jimi Hendrix’s sister and CEO of the Experience Hendrix company, discussed her late brother’s affinity for his favorite Strat.

“When he picked up his Stratocaster, strap yourself in, because he’s going to take you on a wild, free ride,” she noted. “If you listen to songs from [The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1967 debut] Are You Experienced you feel the electricity of his Strat that he played in live performances, bringing that unmistakable surge created by Jimi through that extension of himself. It’s a thrilling thing to see and hear.”

More About the Year of the Strat Campaign

In conjunction with the Year of the Strat campaign, Fender is releasing seven new Stratocaster models that only will be available to purchase in 2024.

Also as part of the initiative, Fender will be debuting the Stratocaster-themed video series Strat Sessions and Icons of the Strat.

Strat Sessions will feature seven-to-10-minute presentations looking at various artists’ connection with Stratocaster guitars, while offering a mix of interviews and performances

Icons of the Strat will present profiles of famous musicians and the well-known Stratocasters they’ve played. Among the artists featured in the series will be Hendrix, Buddy Holly, David Gilmour, George Harrison, and Bonnie Raitt.

The Year of the Strat initiative also will feature the “Show Us Your Strat” campaign, a three-month-long contest that will invite Stratocaster owners to share their personal stories about their guitars. Those who participate in the promotion will have the chance to win one of 70 Stratocaster anniversary guitar models. One grand prize winner will receive a Fender Custom Shop Limited Edition 1954 Strat.

The contest will run from April 22 to June 22, and the grand prize winner will be chosen in late June. Entrants must hail from the following countries: the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and Australia.