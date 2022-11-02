Nick Cave to Begin Writing a New Album

Singer-songwriter Nick Cave has embraced his creativity this year. He’s already gifted fans an album of his spoken word, Seven Psalms, and a new memoir in 2022, and more music is on the way as Cave recently confirmed plans to begin work on a new album.

Since the publication of his memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage, in September, Cave has been all over the United Kingdom on a book signing tour with co-writer Sean O’Hagan. It was at a Q&A at the London Literature Festival on Thursday (Oct. 27) that he confirmed the news.

As reported by NME, the artist told the crowd, “The thing is, that’s coming, and I know what that involves. It’s about a man sitting down in his space and confronting a complete lack of ideas about things. I don’t collect ideas, I don’t write things down or get a cool title or whatever. I don’t do that stuff. I just make a date and sit down and start to write a record.

“The initial sitting down comes from a complete absence of ideas, and every line I write seems to affirm the fact that I am not very good at what I do,” he added. “It’s a very slow process of just collecting a line together and putting it next to another one… it’s micro-managing these words to get something going, and it just grows. That initial thing, it’s not very nice. I wish it wasn’t so.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ last album, Ghosteen, was released in 2019. Cave’s collaborative LP, Carnage, released last year with his longtime musical partner, Warren Ellis.

Beginning in late November, the singer and Ellis will embark on the Australian leg of their Carnage Tour. Making their way around their native land, the trek will come to an end in Sydney in mid-December. Cave will reportedly begin writing once the tour wraps.

Photo credit: Kerry Brown