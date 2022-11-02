Universal to Represent Entire Music Catalog of Legendary Songwriter and Composer Irving Berlin

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) will represent the entire music catalog of the legendary composer and songwriter Irving Berlin. The deal builds upon the existing relationship between the composer’s estate and UMPG, which has served as the administrator of Berlin’s catalog since 2012.

Considered one of the greatest songwriters in American history, Berlin composed more than 1,500 songs throughout his 60-year career, from love songs and dance numbers to Broadway scores and music TV, and film.

Under the expanded agreement, UMPG will represent Berlin’s catalog of classics including the longtime Guinness World Record best-selling single “White Christmas,” along with “Anything You Can Do,” “Blue Skies,” “Cheek To Cheek,” “How Deep Is The Ocean,” “It’s A Lovely Day Today,” “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” “Let’s Face The Music And Dance,” “Puttin’ On The Ritz,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,”, “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and more.

“I’ve been in the music publishing business my entire working life,” said Evan Lamberg, president of North America, UMPG, in a statement. “It doesn’t get any better than UMPG having the honor of representing the timeless cultural songs of Irving Berlin, as well as working with the wonderful Irving Berlin family and Estate.”

To expand the Berlin catalog, UMPG has created a special site featuring the composer’s expansive catalog in film and television where themed playlists can help clients choose the best Irving Berlin song for audiovisual usage. Universal has also launched dedicated social channels, including a new Tik Tok page, to expand the reach of Berlin’s music to multi-generational fans across the world.

Throughout his career, Berlin composed 19 Broadway shows, 18 films—including White Christmas, There’s No Business Like Show Business, Top Hat, and Holiday Inn—and has had his music featured in films like Titanic and Spider Man 3 and throughout television on shows like The Simpsons and Downton Abbey.

His classics have also been covered across musical genres by everyone from Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, Ella Fitzgerald, Taylor Swift, and more.

“Irving Berlin is quite simply one of the greats,” added Tom Foster, senior vice president of film and TV Europe for UMPG. “His songs, laced with romance and wit, continue to inspire generations young and old. I’m delighted the Irving Berlin family have chosen UMPG as the caretaker of these songs.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images