Nicki Minaj Shares New Music Video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

Name a better Mother’s Day gift than a new Nicki Minaj music video. On Saturday night (May 13), the rap goddess dropped a new video for her first hit single of 2023, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which arrived back in March. Filmed in her native Trinidad and Tobago, the footage sees the rapper spitting her fierce lyrics while driving through the streets of her island home or posing poolside.

Videos by American Songwriter

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!!” she shared on Instagram announcing the video’s release. “It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY.” Check out the music video below.

The rhyme queen has quenched her parched and eager fan base with single releases here and there, dropping several chart-toppers in 2022 like the Lil Baby-featured tracks, “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin” followed by her viral single “Super Freaky Girl,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last fall.

This year has seen the star collaborate with a number of fellow pop icons like Kim Petras for “Alone” and Ice Spice for a remix of “Princess Diana,” but her solo single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” has seen a massive amount of success in the last couple of months since its release. She has recently promised the hits won’t stop there.

While she has not given an official release date for her first album in five years, she has assured fans her fifth studio release will be “the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new & unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all,” she wrote in a tweet.

“I’m in a really great place now,” she told i-D in an interview, discussing her new music. “I feel like whenever I’m happy, I deliver the best music. And in order for me to deliver the best music for my album – which is coming out soon – I have to tap back into the essence of hip-hop.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage