Nicki Minaj Will Perform at and Emcee the 2023 VMAs

During this year’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which air on September 12, iconic rapper Nicki Minaj will act as emcee. The show will be held at Prudential Center in New Jersey. At the ceremony, Minaj will also perform her brand-new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” for the very first time.

Minaj will also be presenting several of the awards and will announce some of the winners and presenters of the show as well, MTV announced this week. Minaj was also an emcee at last year’s VMAs, where she was presented with the Video Vanguard Award. Other artists who will be playing at the show include Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Stray Kids, and Olivia Rodrigo.

“Last Time I Saw You” will be featured on Minaj’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2, which will be released on November 17. During an interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, Minaj discussed creating her fifth studio album.

“I knew for the album, of course, I would have to discuss certain things or whatever. I just didn’t intend on it being a single. A lot of times people forget that I do a lot of features, and so these are not my actual songs. These are not songs from my album,” Minaj said. “And so sometimes people forget the kind of music that I’m able to create because it’s been a long time since they heard an album, and most of the times they get those kind of cuts on the album.”

“I just wanted the next song that I put out to represent my growth,” she said. “Not just as an artist, but as a human being. I’ve experienced so many things that I hadn’t experienced five years ago, and that’s just the truth,” Minaj continued. “My first album came out in 2010. My first mixtape came out in 2007. So the fact that people even care is a blessing.”

Nicki is nominated for six awards at this year’s VMAs. Taylor Swift holds the most nominations with eight, while SZA has six. In addition to watching the show on MTV, viewers can stream the VMAs on Paramount+.

