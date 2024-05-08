Behind the Meaning of Reba McEntire’s Newest Single, “I Can’t”

Reba McEntire debuted a new song on The Voice titled “I Can’t.” The western-themed song sees McEntire become overwhelmed with emotion. I can’t throw you a line right now / I’m too busy tryin’ to live, she sings in this anthemic new track. Check out the meaning behind the song, below.

Behind the Meaning of Reba McEntire’s “I Can’t”

I’ve got the thunder in my bones, I’ve got the trouble in my soul

Drowning in tears my eyes were too proud to cry

I hear you knockin’ at my door, but I can’t open it no more

‘Cause this heart’s half full of rain and risin’ high

Sometimes all that you can do is just survive

McEntire has many empowering songs. While her most famous song in that vein might be “I’m a Survivor,” this new song vies for the prize. In the opening lines, McEntire sings about having trouble in my soul and Drowning in tears. She opens up the song by setting a scene of heartbreak.

I can’t row you across right now

I’m too busy building a bridge

I can’t throw you a line right now

I’m too busy tryin’ to live

In the chorus, she sings about not being able to help anyone else out with their issues, because she’s too busy trying to weather hers. Anyone who has been through heartbreak knows it’s a suffocating feeling. McEntire sums that up succinctly–not to mention powerfully–with this refrain.

I’ve been a fool for holding on, I’ve been a fool for being strong

I’ve been a fool for love and I’ll be a fool again

As soon as the rain stops pouring down, as soon as I find some higher ground

“I Can’t” builds as it goes on. Each verse and chorus adds a little more bite to McEntire’s message. In the second verse she sings the oh-so-true lyrics, I’ve been a fool for love and I’ll be a fool again. Though this song is about heartbreak, it has something optimistic about it. As soon as I find some higher ground / I’ll be good as new, she sings in the second verse.

On top of being a cathartic heartbreak song, it’s also an ode to new beginnings. Check out the song, below.

QUEEN @reba kicks off #TheVoice Lives with a BANG debuting her newest single "I Can't"!! 👑 pic.twitter.com/GLu7YnQG2N — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 8, 2024

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)