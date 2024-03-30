Nikki Sixx Hints Setlist Changes for Motley Crue 2024 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Motley Crue’s upcoming tour dates might have a little bit of spice in them. Songwriter/bassist Nikki Sixx just hinted at some potential changes to the setlist for the tour, which will resume in May. Previously, Motley Crue’s last two tours have been very similar setlist-wise, spanning 15 songs that include hits like “Home Sweet Home” and “Dr. Feelgood”.

Yesterday, Sixx posted on X that it was a “great week for Crue” and that they “worked on new songs with [John] 5 for the summer shows-Me and Tommy came up with a cool setlist and the stage set is moving along nicely.” Could we be getting new live music and a new setlist starting in May?

The Motley Crue 2024 Tour will resume on May 3 at Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tour will close on October 13 at Aftershock 2024 in Sacramento, California.

Great week for Crüe- worked on new songs with 5 for the summer shows-Me and Tommy came up with a cool setlist and the stage set is moving along nicely. Lots of planning for new music release and boatloads of press being confirmed. I have this say,this was a Good Friday. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 30, 2024

Fans can get their tickets to see Motley Crue live in 2024 through Ticketmaster and Stubhub. It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this tour, and tickets are still available through these platforms.

We recommend checking out Stubhub first, especially if your chosen tour date is close to selling out. Stubhub is a top-notch resource for finding third-party tickets that are legitimate and scam-free.

Get your tickets to see Motley Crue and potentially hear a new setlist in 2024!

May 3 – Hard Rock Hotel Casino – Atlantic City, NJ

May 4 – Hard Rock Hotel Casino – Atlantic City, NJ

May 9 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

June 21 – Summerfest 2024 – Milwaukee, WI

June 23 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI

July 11 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB, Canada

July 13 – Ottawa Bluesfest – Ottawa, ON, Canada

July 14 – Festival d’été de Québec 2024 – Québec, Canada

July 19 – North Dakota State Fair Center – Minot, ND

August 10 – Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL

August 17 – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort – Thackerville, OK

August 29 – Minnesota State Fair – Saint Paul, MN

August 31 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

September 28 – Louder Than Life 2024 – Louisville, KY

October 13 – Aftershock 2024 – Sacramento, CA

Photo by Kevin Winter

