Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Discusses Mötley Crüe’s Impact on Him and How the Band Isn’t the Same: “I Would Just Bow Out”

Having a love for music from an early age, Chad Gray used that fascination to nurture a promising career in music. Throughout his time with heavy metal bands like Mudvayne and Hellyeah, the singer released a total of 11 studio albums. While spending nearly 30 years performing on stage, the singer recently discussed his childhood and how Mötley Crüe helped inspire him. But while once inspired by the iconic band, Gray admitted how they should just “bow out” now.

Appearing on The Jesea Lee Show, Gray juggled numerous questions about his time in the music industry. But one question that stuck out was about the music that changed him. The musician didn’t hesitate, answering, “My first, my cutting-teeth metal record — it’s so weird even say the band name now considering what’s going on with that band — MÖTLEY CRÜE ‘Too Fast For Love’. ‘Too Fast For Love’ and ‘Shout At The Devil’, man. Just f**king absolute game changers.”

While Mötley Crüe holds a special place in his heart, Gray insisted the band stop performing after guitarist Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring. “At this point, I would just bow out. It’s not the same, dude. I’m not the guy that f**king like just wants to sit and talk shit, but I have, unfortunately… It hits me in such a pure place, and to see it just kind of turn into f**king whatever because it was such a big part of my life, and so it’s hard for me to watch.”

Chad Gray Spent Days Listening To Mötley Crüe With His Mother

Taking fans on a trip into the past, Gray detailed how his mother helped support his love for bands like The Eagles and Led Zeppelin. “My mom had me when she was 17 years old. So, I would cruise the strip with my mom and her friends, and fucking Peter Frampton and The Ealges and [Led] Zeppelin, that was what was on the radio.” He added, “So I grew up in a very musical household, because my mom was still young and it was basically the classic rock era in real time. So I grew up on a lot of really great music, man.”

Although spending days listening to iconic music with his mother, nothing moved Gray like Mötley Crüe. “I’m telling you f**king what — nothing touched me like, man, the first [time I heard MÖTLEY CRÜE’s ‘Live Wire’]. That opening riff to f**king ‘Live Wire’ was, like, ‘What?’ Like I said, I had a familiarity with music — I knew music and I knew good music — but that s**t was just, like — it bit me; it f**king bit me.’”

