June Carter Cash’s Daughter Defends Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ from Naysayers

While not her first album, Beyoncé decided to break away from what most fans thought about her music and try something new. Branching into the world of country music, the iconic singer showcased her talents in the new album Cowboy Carter. Featuring songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em”, the album gained high praise from some fans. For others, they seemed somewhat confused as to why Beyoncé would go country. With some voicing their disdain about Queen Bey stepping into country music, June Carter Cash’s daughter, Carlene Carter, decided to speak out, defending Beyoncé and Cowboy Carter.

When it comes to country music, the Carter family is royalty. Considered the “first family of country music” according to Deadline, there are few who compare. Not to mention, June Carter eventually married Johnny Cash, another icon in the genre of country music. Holding such a high spot in the genre, Carlene defended Beyoncé from the critics. In a statement, she wrote, “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter,’ her new country album. As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?”

Carlene Carter Knows Beyoncé Will Turn “Naysayers” Into “Bey Sayers”

Wanting to set the record straight about country music, Carlene continued, “She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music. In my book, she’s one of us Carter women and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks. Sometimes the country music ‘establishment’ hasn’t been all that welcoming and sometimes this was accepted with open arms. Like Chuck Berry said, ‘it goes to show you never can tell’.”

While adding her own thoughts about Beyoncé and her new album, Carlene offered the star a warm welcome. “I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does. I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay sayers become Bey sayers.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)