Niko Moon Announces Better With You Tour Dates

Niko Moon is gearing up to hit the road this fall. The “Good Time” singer has announced a new set of dates for later in the year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dubbed the Better with You Tour, named after his latest release “Better With You,” the 13-date trek kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on September 28, making stops in Louisville, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Dallas, and Chattanooga before wrapping in Orlando, Florida on November 10.

The new run follows Moon’s AIN’T NO BETTER PLACE TOUR earlier in the year and will see support from Jordan Harvey on all dates.

Moon recently became a first-time dad with the arrival of his daughter, Lily, with his wife and frequent collaborator, Anna. The couple co-wrote the song “I Can’t Wait to Love You” prior to their daughter’s birth. The track was arranged over Lily’s heartbeat sound, as they awaited her arrival.

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, July 25 at 9:00 a.m. local time with general on-sale starting Friday July 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit HERE for more info.

Niko Moon BETTER WITH YOU TOUR 2023

Sept. 28 – Columbus, OH (The Bluestone)

Sept. 29 – Cleveland, OH (Agora Ballroom)

Sept. 30 – Rosemont, IL (Joe’s Live)

Oct. 13 – San Luis Obispo, CA (The Fremont Theater)

Oct. 19 – Louisville, KY (Mercury Ballroom)

Oct. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI (Intersection)

Oct. 21 – Detroit, MI (Fillmore Detroit)

Oct. 26 – Dallas, TX (House of Blues)

Oct. 27 – Houston, TX (House of Blues)

Nov. 2 – Chattanooga, TN (The Signal)

Nov. 3 – Greenville, SC (The Bind Horse)

Nov. 2 – Charlotte, NC (Coyote Joe’s)

Nov. 10 – Orlando, FL (House of Blues Orlando)

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach