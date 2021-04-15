Brothers Osborne Announce We’re Not For Everyone Tour Dates, Tease New Song

As the country continues to open up after the Covid-19 pandemic struck a blow to the music industry, Brothers Osborne are getting back on the road.

The country duo, made up of of TJ and John Osborne, have announced their We’re Not For Everyone Tour launching this summer. Kicking off on July 29 in Philadelphia, the 45-city tour will find the brothers making stops in Boston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, San Diego, San Fransisco, Memphis, Los Angeles and Chicago, wrapping on Nov. 20 in Moon Twp, Pennsylvania.

Travis Denning (“After A Few”) and Tenille Townes (“Somebody’s Daughter”) have been tapped to serve as opening acts on select dates of the tour.

In addition to hitting the road, Brothers Osborne will release a new song, “Younger Me,” on Friday, April 16. The song was written by TJ in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story, revealing to Time and his fans that he is gay.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning next Friday, April 23 at brothersosborne.com. Special fan club pre-sale tickets will be available to “The Family” starting 10am local time on April 20.

You can catch the Brothers Osborne, who are nominated for ACM Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for Skeletons, when they perform their single “I’m Not For Everyone” as well as “Deadman’s Curve” on the ACM Awards Sunday, April 18 on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WE’RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR Dates:

Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park

Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***

Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***

Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**

Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore’s Country Store**

Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*

Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center

* Tenille Townes Only

**Travis Denning Only

*** Opener TBA