Brothers Osborne Announce We’re Not For Everyone Tour Dates, Tease New Song

As the country continues to open up after the Covid-19 pandemic struck a blow to the music industry, Brothers Osborne are getting back on the road.
The country duo, made up of of TJ and John Osborne, have announced their We’re Not For Everyone Tour launching this summer. Kicking off on July 29 in Philadelphia, the 45-city tour will find the brothers making stops in Boston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, San Diego, San Fransisco, Memphis, Los Angeles and Chicago, wrapping on Nov. 20 in Moon Twp, Pennsylvania.
Travis Denning (“After A Few”) and Tenille Townes (“Somebody’s Daughter”) have been tapped to serve as opening acts on select dates of the tour.
In addition to hitting the road, Brothers Osborne will release a new song, “Younger Me,” on Friday, April 16. The song was written by TJ in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story, revealing to Time and his fans that he is gay.
Fans can purchase tickets beginning next Friday, April 23 at brothersosborne.com. Special fan club pre-sale tickets will be available to “The Family” starting 10am local time on April 20.
You can catch the Brothers Osborne, who are nominated for ACM Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for Skeletons, when they perform their single “I’m Not For Everyone” as well as “Deadman’s Curve” on the ACM Awards Sunday, April 18 on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
WE’RE NOT FOR EVERYONE TOUR Dates:
Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann
Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park
Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater
Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***
Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***
Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Lawn
Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater**
Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore’s Country Store**
Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit
Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*
Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem
Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center
* Tenille Townes Only
**Travis Denning Only
*** Opener TBA