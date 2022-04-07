Nine Inch Nails to Replace Foo Fighters at Festivals While the Band Mourns Taylor Hawkins Loss

The sudden passing of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins left the world stunned and heartbroken. And from the moment the news broke, messages of love and support have been constantly emerging, including a message from Paul McCartney and a tribute from Billie Eilish.

As for the remaining members of the Foo Fighters, they are continuing to honor Hawkins by making space to grieve for both themselves and their fans. So, instead of appearing at music festivals this summer, the band has humbly pulled out, and the rock band Nine Inch Nails has stepped in to replace them. Led by founder and lead vocalist, Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails will take over two of the Foo Fighter’s summer commitments.

Nine Inch Nails have taken the Foo Fighters’ slot headlining the Welcome To Rockville festival on May 19-22 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Also performing at Rockville will be Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins. Additionally, Nine Inch Nails will fill in for Dave Grohl’s band at Boston Calling on May 27-29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Also performing at Boston Calling will be The Strokes and Metallica.

Nine Inch Nails will headline @RockvilleFest on Sunday, May 22nd and @bostoncalling on Friday, May 27th.



Tickets and Weekend Passes Available Now.https://t.co/4hlJH94I8vhttps://t.co/5arHF6jaXF pic.twitter.com/IkSguyM35a — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) April 6, 2022

This adjustment comes after a recent update from the Foo Fighters about several of their upcoming concerts. The band has canceled all of their upcoming live shows. “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band stated on their social media. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Dave Grohl Photo Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails (Trent Reznor) Photo Credit: David Brendan Hall