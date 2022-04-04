Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins at 2022 Grammy Awards

Just a few days after winning an Oscar at the recent Academy Awards for her song “No Time To Die,” Billie Eilish showed up at the 2022 Grammy Awards and honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with a t-shirt picturing the musician’s face on it during her performance.

Hawkins passed away several weeks ago while the Foo Fighters were on tour in South and Central America.

Wrote Tracklist on Twitter, “Billie com a camisa do Taylor Hawkins no #Grammys“

Billie com a camisa do Taylor Hawkins no #Grammys



🥺 pic.twitter.com/9dc9kQtNXK — Tracklist #GRAMMYs (@tracklist) April 4, 2022

Many on social media noticed Eilish’s wardrobe, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame DJ Marco Collins, who wrote on Twitter, “Awww Billie is wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt #Grammys2022“

Awww Billie is wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt ❤️ #Grammys2022 — Marco Collins (@notmarcocollins) April 4, 2022

Eilish is one of many famous artists to honor Hawkins’ passing. He was just 50 years old.

Earlier last week, Sir Paul McCartney spoke about the drummer’s passing, saying on Instagram, “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” said McCartney, who inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

⁣

“Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣

⁣

“I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣

⁣

“God bless his family and band – Love Paul X”

In the wake of Hawkins’ passing, Foo Fighters have canceled all their upcoming dates.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy