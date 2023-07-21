Nirvana Fans Outraged Over Yves Saint Laurent’s Collection of Band Merchandise

Fashion company Yves Saint Laurent has announced that they are selling exclusive Nirvana merchandise, which falls under the brand’s “vintage” category. All of the items are listed between $990 and $4,450. Included in the collection is a stylish black T-shirt. Plastered onto the tee is a graphic image from Nirvana‘s beloved compilation album, Insecticide, which was released on December 14, 1992.

Some Nirvana fans online are outraged by the high prices of Saint Laurent’s collection. Global fashion brand Highsnobiety recently took to Instagram to share their dissatisfaction with YSL’s prices.

In HighSnobiety’s post, multiple images of the Nirvana merchandise sold by YSL is depicted. “Are YSL’s $4000 T-Shirts the Most Expensive Nirvana Merch Ever?” the post reads.

A caption on High Snobiety’s post includes commentary on the perceived “crazy prices” listed by Saint Laurent. “As part of “The Vintage” drop, Saint Laurent Rive Droite is now selling perhaps the world’s most expensive vintage Nirvana T-shirts, ranging from US $990 to $4,450 for an original Incesticide T-shirt,” the caption reads.

“Remember that these are all vintage T-shirts, not YSL blanks printed with referential designs. So what’s up with the crazy prices!?⁠ In Saint Laurent’s defense, some vintage T-shirts are worth their weight in gold,” the caption continues. “Part of the demand fueling the retro rock tee boom in the mid-2010s was that authentic, decades-old band tees are rare enough to become collectible, especially in wearable condition.⁠”

Other Nirvana fans also turned to social media to express their disdain over the collection’s high prices. “Kurt was mad at 50$ ticket prices. he would be even more angry at this,” one fan tweeted. “KC currently spinning in his grave at 45 rpm,” wrote another.

“What the actual F**k?!? Who owns the rights for YSL to be able to make and sell these? #CourtneyLove? #FrancesBean? #DaveGrohl? #Nirvana Kurt must be rolling in his grave…” tweeted another fan. A fourth Twitter user shared a listing and wrote, “This is funny. From what i can tell saint laurent rive droite is literally selling actual vintage nirvana merch at insane markup, this isn’t a repro but looks exactly like the forever 21 version.”

