Nirvana, Van Halen, Nickelback, and More: Which Dad Rock Band Reigns Supreme In Your State?

A recent survey has figured out which classic dad rock bands are the most popular in every U.S. state, and the results may surprise you. The survey asked Americans which band they considered the “pinnacle of dad rock,” with answers ranging from Nickelback to Limp Bizkit.

According to a report from KSLTV, the survey calculated the most popular band based on number of votes. Nickelback reigns in the U.S. with 26% of votes, followed by a tie between Van Halen and Blink-182 with 12%. Red Hot Chili Peppers—who headlined Bonnaroo over Father’s Day weekend—came in third with 10% of votes. They tied with Nirvana, also with 10%.

Continuing the ranking, Guns N Roses and Linkin Park trailed with 8% each. Coldplay and Bon Jovi each had 6% of votes, while Limp Bizkit pulled up the rear with 2%.

The study was performed by the company Merchoid, who claimed to have carefully picked their 3,000 volunteer voters based on age, gender, and geography. The idea was to feature diverse and balanced opinions.

Image via Merchoid

Which Dad Rock Band is Your State Into? Here’s How America Voted

In terms of how each state breaks down in the ranking, here’s how America voted for the ultimate dad rock bands. Nickelback reigned in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Van Halen was top in Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin. For the tie, Blink-182 gained votes from Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, and Virginia.

Red Hot Chili Peppers took California, Nevada, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas, while Nirvana gained votes in Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Wyoming. Linkin Park was popular with Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, and North Dakota, while Guns N Roses took Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, and New Hampshire.

Pulling up the rear, Coldplay reigned in Maine, South Dakota, and West Virginia, Bon Jovi took Louisiana, Nebraska, and Tennessee, and Limp Bizkit was loved singularly in Alabama.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images