Katy Perry Announces Major Comeback Plan Following ‘American Idol’ Departure

When Katy Perry announced just a few weeks ago that she would be leaving her position as judge on American Idol, she noted that she wanted to focus on her music career again. Perry hasn’t released a record since the 2020 effort Smile. Unfortunately, that album didn’t perform well for Perry, though it did debut at no. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Naturally, fans have been wondering what the singer has been up to since Idol ended. They’ve also been wondering what she’s been working on album-wise. Well, it looks like Katy Perry is making her comeback with a new track and the first single from her upcoming album, “Woman’s World”.

GET READY TO POP OFF https://t.co/ecwNHEaVqu pic.twitter.com/WGbJSTjfxl — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2024

In a post made across her socials, Perry announced that her newest track “Woman’s World” would be released on July 11. The music video for the track will be released on July 12. The promotional photo for the track (shot by Jack Bridgland) features a very fit Perry wearing what appears to be cybernetic legs.

Fans can presave the new song on Spotify and Apple Music via Perry’s website.

What Is Katy Perry’s Song “Woman’s World” About?

Katy Perry has been mum about the details of the new song. She posted a promotional photo to X for the new track today and also posted a BTS video that was likely taken while filming the music video for “Woman’s World” on Instagram and TikTok.

The audio preview of the song sounds very electronic, with an almost techno-pop vibe to it.

As of this posting, Perry has not revealed much about the current project/album. The upcoming sixth album from the singer has not been namedropped yet. There isn’t any information out there on the project’s theme or any supporting artists that may be contributing to it. We’ll just have to wait and see!

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

