NFL Goes Country as Post Malone Is Tapped to Headline Bud Light’s Super Bowl Concert

Post Malone’s latest gig will be one to remember. Ahead of February’s big game, the singer has been tapped to headline a Super Bowl concert that’s been dubbed Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies.

On Friday, Feb. 6, Posty will take the stage at Fort Mason in San Francisco, California. The location is an hour away from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the NFL’s biggest game of the year will be held.

“We show up every year to provide football fans with bucket-list experiences,” Todd Allen, Bud Light’s SVP of marketing, said in a press release. “We’re pumped to run it back with Posty, our buddy of nearly a decade, for what will be one of the most electrifying shows of Super Bowl weekend.”

Posty agreed, stating “Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

As for Posty’s set, he told Billboard that he’ll “a hundred percent” be performing new songs at the show.

“We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It’s just a matter of finishing said songs,” he said. “And the schedule has been so very busy.”

“So we’re working and working, but there will be new music by then… Allegedly,” Posty added. “Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely. Keep your ears [open].”

This isn’t the first time that Posty, a noted Dallas Cowboys fan, has taken part in Super Bowl weekend. Last year, the “Losers” singer performed “America the Beautiful” at the big game.

The following year, Postly headlined both the YouTube Tailgate Concert and a one-night-only Bud Light Backyard concert during Super Bowl weekend.

What to Expect from Super Bowl LX

Posty isn’t the only performer during Super Bowl weekend 2026. On the same day that Posty’s performance is scheduled, Sting will headline a Super Bowl-branded concert at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Then, on the day of the game, Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform the “National Anthem,” and Coco Jones will handle “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Then, at halftime, Bad Bunny will take the stage for a sure to be epic performance.

Super Bowl LX will air on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images