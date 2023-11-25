Watch: Noah Kahan Gives Nod to Olivia Rodrigo With Live Lounge ‘Lacy’ Cover

Over the decades, artists from all genres occasionally take a moment to honor singers and bands who helped inspire them along the way. For Noah Kahan, it’s only been seven years since he stepped into the music spotlight. Since then, he’s released three studio albums, including his debut LP Busyhead in 2019. Following it up with his latest album, Stick Season, the singer found himself performing for the first time at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. And wanting to share the moment, he decided to cover none other than Olivia Rodrigo’s “Lacy.”

Rodrigo started out as a child actress for Disney. She starred in shows like Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which ran from 2019-2022. During that time, she branched out, releasing her single “Drivers License.” The record-breaking single became one of the best-selling songs of 2021. Earlier this year, she revealed her second studio album, Guts, which eventually caught the eye of Kahan.

With a band and backup singers in positions, Kahan honored Rodrigo by performing her song “Lacy” on Thursday (November 23) during his Live Lounge set. What makes the moment even better is how back in October, Rodrigo covered one of Kahan’s songs, “Stick Season”. As the singers seemed to take turns covering each other, the singer tweeted at the time, “Is this real.”

Live from New York

Besides premiering at the Live Lounge, Kahan learned that Saturday Night Live offered him the musical guest spot on its December 2 episode, hosted by actress Emma Stone. Thrilled about the news, the singer admitted, “I’ll never forget taking a piss next to the man who was hosting the open mic that I’d just played. He said, ‘It’s a real tough business and I’ve seen lots of talented people not make it.’ I’d never felt so hopeless about my career. I wonder who I’ll piss next to at SNL??”

As for Rodrigo, on November 3, the singer released her song “Can’t Catch Me Now” for the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images