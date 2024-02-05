Noah Kahan Shares Hilarious Play-By-Play From GRAMMY Bathrooms, Talks Jelly Roll Bromance & Mom’s Unwavering Support

Noah Kahan is a real one for clueing fans in on what’s important at the GRAMMYs—what the bathrooms are like. For his first GRAMMY award show, Kahan gave his followers on Instagram a behind-the-scenes review of the facilities, sharing the disappointing news that, despite being host to the GRAMMYs, they were still just bathrooms in a Los Angeles arena.

Videos by American Songwriter

“[I’m] about to take my first piss at the Grammys. I will update you guys on how the toilet situation is,” Kahan wrote in the caption of the video on his Instagram stories. He quickly returned with the results and a review—”It’s just a standard men’s bathroom and it’s f—ing disgusting, obviously. Disgusting.”

📲| Noah via instagram stories: “About to take my first piss at the Grammys, I will update you guys on how the toilet situation is” pic.twitter.com/XOX9TZFgJh — Noah Kahan Nation (@NoahKahanNation) February 4, 2024

Earlier in the day, Kahan wasn’t shy about sharing the fact that he was feeling nervous about his first GRAMMYs. “Time to start feeling weird,” he wrote on an Instagram story. However, Kahan wasn’t alone at the award show. He brought probably the best person to quell those award show jitters—his mom.

According to Kahan in a pre-GRAMMYs interview, his mom has been his biggest supporter from the beginning if his career, and continues to be even now that he’s been nominated for Best New Artist at the GRAMMYs.

“My mom was with me, driving me to all the open mics around the upper valley of Vermont, New Hampshire, and she has been there for every show where no one was there and everyone was talking,” he said. “Every time I come home, I feel like I’m a little kid again. My mom is my closest ally.”

Beyond his mother, Kahan also has an ally in rising country star Jelly Roll. Kahan talked about the two’s budding bromance with The Hollywood Reporter.



“Jelly Roll’s awesome. He reminds me of my buddies back home,” Kahan said. “I would just want to go hang and have a beer with him and talk about life. He has such a great perspective.

Noah Kahan tells THR what it means for him to bring his mom to the 2024 #Grammys and dishes on his friendship with Jelly Roll pic.twitter.com/P3k1Tqm576 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2024

Noah Kahan Misses Out on Best New Artist Grammy, But His Mom is Still His Biggest Fan

Noah Kahan’s mom, Lauri Berkenkamp, also opened up about her emotions regarding her GRAMMY nominated son on the red carpet of said GRAMMYs. “Well, I cried three times in the car over [here],” she told Live from E! on the red carpet before the show, per a report from People. She continued, “I’m trying really hard not to cry. I don’t usually look like this, so I’m trying to keep it together.”

Kahan sweetly complimented his mother, telling her, “You look beautiful, mom.” According to Kahan in a pre-show interview with NPR, he was fulfilling his promise to his mom that he would take her to the GRAMMYs if he was ever nominated.

“My mom, literally my entire childhood, was like, ‘When you go to the Grammys, you got to take me.’ She made me promise,” he said. “I would not even let her talk about it until the day I found out I got nominated, and then I called her, and I’m like, ‘We’re going to the Grammys!’”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy