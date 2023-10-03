Noah Kahan Has a Collaboration with Kacey Musgraves Coming

Noah Kahan has found his next collaborator in country superstar Kacey Musgraves. On Monday (October 2), Kahan teased the collaboration on his Instagram Stories revealing that Musgraves will appear on a reimagined version of “She Calls Me Back,” a deep cut from his 2022 album, Stick Season. “Hi, you’ve reached the voice mailbox of Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan. We’ll call you back October 6,” Musgraves can be heard saying in a faux voicemail message.

“She Calls Me Back” is a folk-pop song that, in its original form, only features Kahan’s voice singing, Lost for a long time / Two parallel lines / Everything’s alright when / She calls me back. Stick Season was released in October 2022 as the Vermont native’s third album. It launched him into mainstream notoriety with his collaboration with Post Malone on “Dial Drunk,” which shot to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Rock Airplay charts. It also reached the Top 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. The album itself reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts.

Stick Season is built upon the success established by “Hurt Somebody,” the lead single of Kahan’s 2017 EP of the same name. The duet version featuring Julia Michaels peaked inside the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and was certified gold by the RIAA. Olivia Rodrigo recently covered the album’s title track during her debut on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.

Musgraves is no stranger to collaboration. Her recent duet with Zach Bryan on “I Remember Everything” from his 2023 self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking both of their first time at the top of the all-genre chart. It also reached the pinnacle position on the Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

