Why Taylor Swift Fans Believe “Joe Alwyn Is About To Become the Most Hated Man in America” Amid Album Announcement

The Taylor Swift conspiracy theory group chat is now open, and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn may want to get ready.

Swift broke the Internet, again, Sunday night when she announced her upcoming 11th studio album after accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. The Tortured Poets Department is set for an April 19 release.

“All’s fair in love and poetry,” Swift teased on social media.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Baby, Let the Games Begin

As is typical with Swifties, it took just five words from the “Anti-Hero” singer to fuel the rumor mill. Fans are now convinced Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, may not like what he hears this spring.

“Joe Alwyn, your time is coming!” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Joe Alwyn thinking he was safe with Midnights marked as a breakup album#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mCnTswYF5E — T (@trinawatters) February 5, 2024

In April 2023, fans were shocked at the announcement that Swift had split from Alwyn after six and a half years together.

Swift still has yet to directly address the breakup in the public eye. But eagle-eyed fans have been picking up what she’s been putting down.

“joe alwyn is about to become the most hated man in america,” a user wrote on X.

just saw someone say “Welcome to your tape, Joe Alwyn” pic.twitter.com/fIw9tCcQ9p — uncle june (@catholicguilter) February 5, 2024

Swifties Think The Name Might Be A Savage Dig at Alwyn’s Group Chat

The most obvious link between Swift’s ex and the album’s title came directly from Alwyn’s own mouth. The British actor, 32, and friend Paul Mescal revealed in a December 2022 interview with Variety that they were both part of the same WhatsApp group chat.

That group chat’s name? The Tortured Man Club.

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” Alwyn said at the time. Mescal laughed, “No, I feel like we are less tortured now.”

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club."



"It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn says.

"I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal quips. https://t.co/CSai4ScQpz pic.twitter.com/veCp1ZdFsD — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2022

Four months later, the pair confirmed their relationship had ended.

“Joe Alwyn is somewhere finding 5 things he can see, 4 things he can touch, 3 things he can hear, 2 things he can smell, and 1 thing he can taste,” wrote one gleeful X user.

Swift’s newest album may yet revive the long-dormant Tortured Man Club group chat.

