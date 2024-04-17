Lettuce Announces New Tour Dates in 2024: How To Get Tickets

Lettuce has not been messing around this year when it comes to touring. The R&B funk band just announced even more tour dates in 2024, including a new date with reggae legend Ziggy Marley! The new tour dates will span New York, California, Colorado, Arizona, and more. If you weren’t close enough to their previously announced tour dates, you might have some luck seeing them live on one of these new dates!

The next stop on the Lettuce 2024 Tour will be on April 27 in San Fransisco, California at Miner Auditorium. The first of the newly announced tour dates will be July 5 in LaFayette, New York at Biscoland. The new final date for the tour will be September 29 in Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Bowl.

Tickets to the previously announced tour dates are currently available for general sale through Lettuce’s website. For the new dates, fans can sign up for the artist presale event through the band’s website today through April 18 at 10:00 pm local. There are also a few presale events available on Ticketmaster at the moment.

Public on-sale for this tour will start on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If your selected tour date has already sold out, pop over to Stubhub to see if there are some lingering tickets there. You might just get lucky and find even cheaper tickets!

Get your tickets to see Lettuce live in 2024 stat!

April 27 – San Fransisco, CA – Miner Auditorium

April 28 – San Fransisco, CA – Miner Auditorium

April 30 – New Orleans, LA – Daze Between

May 2 – Ponce de Leon, FL – Sol Fest

May 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

June 1 – Denver, CO – Outside Festival

June 20 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

July 5 – LaFayette, NY – Biscoland (NEW!)

July 9 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion (with Ziggy Marley)

July 10 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts (with Ziggy Marley)

July 11 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live (with Ziggy Marley)

July 13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (with Ziggy Marley)

July 14 – Deer Valley, UT – Snow Park Outdoor Amp (with Ziggy Marley)

July 15 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (with Ziggy Marley) (NEW!)

July 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (with Ziggy Marley)

July 18 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair (with Ziggy Marley)

July 19 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern (NEW!)

July 20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre (NEW!)

July 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (with Ziggy Marley, Don Carlos)

July 23 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre (with Ziggy Marley)

July 24 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepside Amphitheater (with Ziggy Marley)

August 10 – Yuba, WI – People Fest

August 17 – Jackson, WY – Center For The Arts (NEW!)

August 18 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm (NEW!)

August 20 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre (NEW!)

August 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

September 12 – Mills River, NC – NC Co. Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 13 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex (NEW!)

September 14 – St. Louis, MO – Music At The Intersection

September 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe (NEW!)

September 25 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel (NEW!)

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philly (NEW!)

September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philly (NEW!)

September 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl (NEW!)

September 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl (NEW!)

