Silversun Pickups Announce Tour Extension in 2024

Silversun Pickups just keep extending their US tour this year, and fans are not complaining. The alternative rock band has just added a third leg of 18 new tour dates to support the release of their latest album Physical Thrills. The new leg will begin on the West Coast and head towards the East Coast over the month of June. Hello Mary will support a portion of the tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Silversun Pickups 2024 Tour will kick off on April 19 in Aspen, Colorado at Belly Up Aspen. The tour will close (unless even more dates are added) on June 29 in Glenside, Pennsylvania at Keswick Theatre.

Tickets to all of the previously announced tour dates are available for general sale. The new dates will be available during the presale events on April 23 at 10:00 am local over at Ticketmaster. An artist presale, VIP packages, and more will be available.

General on-sale begins on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out by that time, you might have some luck on Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets available to sold-out shows, sometimes for a lower price than face value. It’s worth a try!

Get your tickets now to see Silversun Pickups live in 2024!

April 19 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

April 20 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

April 22 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

April 23 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

April 24 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

April 25 – The Hawthorn – St. Louis, MO

April 27 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN (with Hello Mary)

April 28 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA (with Hello Mary)

April 29 – The Senate – Columbia, SC (with Hello Mary)

May 1 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC (with Hello Mary)

May 2 – Ritz Theatre – Raleigh, NC (with Hello Mary)

May 4 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA (with Hello Mary)

May 5 – The National – Richmond, VA (with Hello Mary)

May 6 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC (with Hello Mary)

May 10 – The Show At Agua Caliente Resort – Rancho Mirage, CA

June 6 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV (NEW!)

June 7 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ (NEW!)

June 10 – House Of Blues – Dallas, TX (NEW!)

June 11 – House of Blues – Houston, TX (NEW!)

June 12 – Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall – Fort Worth, TX (NEW!)

June 13 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA (NEW!)

June 15 – Culture Room – Fort Lauderdale, FL (NEW!)

June 16 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL (NEW!)

June 19 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC (NEW!)

June 20 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA (NEW!)

June 22 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY (NEW!)

June 23 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA (NEW!)

June 27 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY (NEW!)

June 28 – The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ (NEW!)

June 29 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA (NEW!)

Photo courtesy of Silversun Pickups’ official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.