NOFX Announces Final Tour

Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour

The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement.

The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Barcelona, Spain. More stops include Columbus, Ohio; Tacoma, Washington; San Francisco, California; and others. See the initial list of dates below.

NOFX is known “as one of the world’s most controversial and significant punk bands of their time. They are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and their final tour will be no different,” reads the press statement. “The dream team of NOFX and Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival has reunited to curate the first wave of announced tour dates in the United States.”

The 40-city trek kicks off on April 22 in Austin and concludes in October 2024 in Los Angeles. NOFX will perform 40 songs a night, including full albums and rarities, plus they will never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath…These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing,” says the group’s frontman Fat Mike. “We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday (Jan. 13) at 10 a.m. PT, HERE.

Check out the first batch of tour dates below.

April 22 & 23: Austin, TX – Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

May 13: San Diego, CA

May 19-20: Barcelona, Spain

June 2: Linz, Austria

June 24 & 25: Columbus, OH (campout)

July 22 & 23: Tacoma, WA

September 16: San Francisco, CA

September 30: St. Petersburg, FL

For more information on the NOFX Final Tour visit HERE.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns