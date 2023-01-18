Kenny Loggins Announces His Final Tour

Kenny Loggins has announced his final tour.

The yacht rock artist will kick off the upcoming string of dates on March 10 in Sarasota, Florida. The dates conclude on October 27 in Inglewood, California. See the full list of dates below.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” said the Loggins in a statement. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Added Loggins, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90% of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Loggins noted in the release that there is no specific reason for the farewell tour now, only that “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

Tickets go on sale on January 20.

Kenny Loggins This Is It Tour 2023:



March 10 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall @ Sarasota, FL

March 12 – Florida Theatre @ Jacksonville, FL

March 26 – Good Life Festival @ Queen Creek, AZ^

April 28 – Dickies Arena @ Fort Worth, TX*

April 30 – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival @ New Orleans, LA^

June 15 – Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA*

June 17 – Virginia Arts Festival @ Williamsburg, VA^*

Aug. 17 – Family Arena @ St. Charles, MO*

Aug. 19 – Ravinia Festival @ Highland Park, IL^*

Oct. 14 – The Mountain Winery @ Saratoga, CA

Oct. 27 – YouTube Theater @ Inglewood, CA*

*Yacht Rock Revue is support

^Festival

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM