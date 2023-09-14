New *NSYNC Song Coming This Month

The rumors are true: *NSYNC has officially reunited to unveil the band’s first new music in more than 20 years. The song, “Better Place,” will arrive on September 29. The track will be featured in the soundtrack of the upcoming Trolls Band Together film, which hits theaters on November 17.

Videos by American Songwriter

The website takeyoutoabetterplace.com offers a snippet of the pop track via TikTok. Featuring Justin Timberlake’s distinct falsetto, “Better Place” also highlights *NSYNC’s memorable harmonies. I don’t mind if the world spins faster, faster, faster / Just let me take you to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Now if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited, *NSYNC sing.

[RELATED: *NSYNC Reunite at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards]

The song is featured in the new trailer for Trolls Band Together. The film’s second trailer, which dropped at midnight ET on September 14, also includes clever namedropping of some other famous boy bands: Boyz II Men, One Direction and Backstreet Boys. In addition to a teaser of “Better Place,” the nearly three-minute trailer also includes a snippet of *NSYNC’s 1997 hit “I Want You Back.”

“Better Place” marks *NSYNC’s first release since “Girlfriend” in 2002. Rumors of the boy band’s reunion had been swirling in recent weeks. The band reunited on Tuesday (September 12) at the MTV Video Music Awards to hand out the trophy for Best Pop Video. Taylor Swift took home the award and after giving hugs to each member, rattled off a ton of questions to the band ahead of her acceptance speech.

[RELATED: 3 *NSYNC Collaborations That Will Make You Nostalgic]

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?” she asked. “They’re going to do something, and I need to know what it is!”

Timberlake returns to the role of Branch in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together. He is joined by Anna Kendrick who serves as the voice of Branch’s now-girlfriend Poppy. Only time will tell what other surprises *NSYNC may have up their sleeves.

Listen to a snippet of “Better Place” and watch the trailer for Trolls Band Together below.

🎶 It’s all we ever wanted, all we ever needed 🎶 Watch the new trailer for #TrollsBandTogether featuring “Better Place” from *NSYNC 🤩



❤️ to receive updates about the film until it hits theaters on November 17. pic.twitter.com/yhYvdM0ia4 — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) September 14, 2023

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV