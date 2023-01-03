Old Dominion Announce New Single, “Memory Lane”

Old Dominion is taking a walk down memory lane in their new single.

The reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners are welcoming 2023 with new music, sharing a teaser of “Memory Lane” via social media. The lyrics tell a nostalgic tale filled with sunsets, jean jackets, and the feeling of wanting to stay young forever lost in paradise, layered over a summery melody. If I could buy a house on memory lane/I’d put my money down and I’d sign my name/On that little corner lot where it don’t ever rain/And baby me and you would never fade, frontman Matthew Ramsey sings alongside a recap video of the band’s 2022 highlights.

Photo Credit: Arista Nashville

“Memory Lane” was written by Ramsey and bandmates Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon. “Sometimes, when I’m feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times,” Ramsey explains in a statement. “It’s a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories, and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again. I think we all have that time in our life that will remain forever perfect in our hearts. Sometimes we wish we could just stay there and never leave.”

This marks OD’s first new single since their top 15 hit, “No Hard Feelings,” the second single off their 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy. In summer 2022, they teamed up with then-tourmate Kenny Chesney on “Beer With Friends,” which reached the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“Memory Lane” will be officially released on January 5. Days later, the band will embark on the No Bad Vibes Tour, launching on January 19 in Evansville, Indiana, and continuing until June 30 when it wraps in Lake Tahoe.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage