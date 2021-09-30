Blake Shelton to Release New Single “Come Back as a Country Boy; Announces Deluxe Album

Amidst his busy schedule, which includes a new season as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, Blake Shelton has found some time to release new music. The Oklahoma native announced that he will be releasing a new single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” on Friday, Oct. 1.



The new tune, written by Michael Hardy, Josh Thompson, and Jordan Schmidt, will be the first of several to come from Shelton’s deluxe edition of Body Language, due out December 3.

The 45-year-old is going back to his country roots on “Country Boy,” a song that the press release says “extolls the virtues of living the country lifestyle.”

“I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Shelton said in a statement. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do, that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.”

Body Language, Shelton’s 12th studio album, has already yielded Platinum-certified No. 1 smash “Happy Anywhere” with his wife Gwen Stefani. The deluxe edition is set for release on December 3 and will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, Oct.1.

Photo by Todd Stefani