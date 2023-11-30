“You Know What This Means”: Oliver Anthony Takes to Social Media After Grand Ole Opry Invitation

While many artists spend years trying to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, in August, Oliver Anthony did it without a major recording studio or a label. Simply standing outside, the entire country fell in love with the folk singer as he introduced them to “Rich Men North of Richmond”. Not only did the song hit No. 1, but it catapulted Anthony into the spotlight as that same month, he performed in front of 12,000 people. Proving that he is more than a one-hit wonder, the musician recently received an invitation that solidified his spot in country music history.

Having embraced his instant stardom in country music, it seems that the Grand Ole Opry took an interest in the singer. On Thursday, the musician posted a picture on his Instagram showing him standing outside the entrance to the Opry alongside his guitar player, Joey Davis. Not one for long speeches, Anthony captioned the post with, “You know what this means…Thrilled to perform on December 16th at the Opry.”

Marking yet another milestone for Anthony, the singer received a mountain of praise as his post climbed over 17,000 likes. One fan wrote, “Holy cow! What an honor! Major congrats man, so excited for you. Stay true to yourself.” Another person added, “Such a true testament to the talent you have been blessed with and the heartfelt emotions you have shared with the World! You have touched our hearts and our souls and we are forever grateful! Many blessings to you and your family.”

Dealing With Fame And Music

Sitting down with Billboard, Anthony discussed his rise to fame and how it impacted his life. Surprisingly, the singer noted how life is somewhat simpler. “My life is actually a lot simpler in some ways, because I’m not working a job and juggling 10 other things with the music.”

Although enjoying his country music career, Anthony pointed out the crash course on being an entrepreneur. “When you become a full-time musician, you’re essentially a business owner and an entrepreneur and a lot of other things, too. And those are things I’m not quite used to yet.”

Besides Anthony not having all the knowledge about the country music industry, his talent and truthfulness have garnered him a fanbase that only grows with each show.

