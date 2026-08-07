Music’s “Madman Genius” Dead at 69: RIP William Orbit

A famed record producer and musician, William Orbit spent decades leaving his mark on the industry that first inspired him. And throughout that time, he helped sell over 200 million albums worldwide through his work as a musician and producer. Among those icons who collaborated with Orbit was none other than Madonna. Considering him nothing short of a “madman,” sadly, Orbit passed away at 69.

Posting the news of Orbit’s passing on the musician’s social media accounts, his family announced that he died on July 23. Not releasing a cause of death yet, the statement read, “It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of WIlliam Orbit announce that William passed away at home.” The family added, “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship, and kindness.”

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Learning to navigate life without the producer, Orbit’s family asked for privacy. Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comment section with love for Orbit. Calling him an incredible producer, sonic genius, and visionary, many reflected on the lasting impact he had on modern music and the countless artists whose careers he helped shape.

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Madonna Labels William Orbit A “Madman Genius”

As for Madonna, she watched Orbit’s mastery in action when working on her seventh studio album, Ray of Light. Packed with two dozen songs, Ray of Light featured Orbit’s writing talents on “Candy Perfume Girl,” “Mer Girl,” and “Swim.”

Winning awards and topping the charts, Ray of Light was a major success for Madonna. But she knew she couldn’t have done it without Orbit. “William is a complete madman genius. I’d come to him with an idea of where I wanted to go musically, hum melodies or read lyrics, and then leave him alone in the laboratory. Sometimes he’d go in the direction I wanted and sometimes he’d swerve off somewhere else entirely.”

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Allowing the music to shape the song, Madonna noted how hard they worked to bring their vision to life. “We’d end up with trance tracks that were eight minutes long and then keep adding and subtracting until we had real verses and choruses. We really put our noses to the grindstone.”

Although Ray of Light remained one of Orbit’s greatest achievements, his influence stretched far beyond Madonna, helping shape the sound of modern music. With his passing, the music industry lost one of its most innovative producers.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)