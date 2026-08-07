Earth, Wind & Fire Cancel Show With Lionel Richie Following Sudden Medical Emergency

When kicking off the A Song All Night Long Tour, Lionel Richie called on Earth, Wind & Fire to help entertain. Sadly, the tour was clouded with concern when Richie needed to cancel one of his shows early after feeling dizzy. While reassuring fans, the hitmaker eventually returned to the stage. And with the tour slowly coming to a close, it seemed that yet another show was postponed. But this time, it was because of Earth, Wind & Fire.

On Thursday, Earth, Wind & Fire was expected to perform with Richie at the Chase Center in San Francisco. With fans excited to hear more than a few of their classic hits, the group announced the show needed to be postponed due to a medical emergency. Sharing a statement on Instagram, it read, “We are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco due to a medical emergency involving a member of our band.”

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Not giving away too many details about the “medical emergency,” the group made sure that the fans were taking care of. “As a result, tonight’s show with Lionel Richie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon. Ticket holders should retain their tickets, which will be honored for the new date, or refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

[RELATED: “Heartbroken” Lionel Richie Cancels More Shows in Wake of Hospitalization]

Fans Thanks Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire For “Emotional” Night

With the decision out of their control, Earth, Wind & Fire still offered their apologies for the unexpected postponement, thanking fans for their patience and understanding during the difficult situation. The band concluded its message by writing, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

As for Richie, he was in high spirits following his medical episode on stage. Finding his way back to the spotlight, the singer brought the talent, hit songs, and energy to each new city. And for those still worried, Richie joked, “I had you worried there for a minute, huh?”

Looking ahead, the Sing a Song All Night Long tour will come to an end on August 14. And while the tour had a few bumps along the way, one fan who experienced their concert declared, “Thank you for giving us such a beautiful and emotional evening.”

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)