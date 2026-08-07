Robert Plant Challenges Teenager to Chess During Surprise Appearance

Robert Plant will always be remembered as the driving force behind the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin. Part of the group from its inception to its break-up, the singer watched the group’s legacy expand with each passing decade. It was Plant’s contributions to Led Zeppelin that landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Often considered one of the greatest rock singers of all time, Plant might have another career in the works after he challenged a teenager to a chess match.

On Saturday, August 1, Plant strolled through Bewdley, Worcestershire, to support the mayor’s junior charity chess tournament. Although reserved for juniors, the singer hoped to challenge himself when sitting across from local teenager George Walker. With each player taking their turn, Walker found himself in elite company when he defeated Plant.

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Robert Plant playing chess.

Worcestershire Junior Chess Congress

August 1, 2026



He lost a game to a 17-year-old.#RobertPlant #Chess pic.twitter.com/2NFqB5FmEC — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) August 7, 2026

Shocked by not only the win but playing Plant, Walker admitted, “[H]e’s one of my favorite music artists. My mum [and] sister like him as well. The odds are tiny; I didn’t even know he was in the area at the time.” When asked about the singer’s talents as a chess player, he added, “[Plant] was really decent. I won by resignation because he had to quickly go, but it was a good game.”

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Not having the time to finish the match, Plant lost by default. But no matter the outcome, Walker and the rest of the competitors walked away with a memory they wouldn’t forget. Kidderminster Chess Club boss John Wrench said, “We were really delighted to have him along, and it adds a bit of prestige to the event. We couldn’t publicise the fact that he was going to be there, but we were aware that there was a strong chance he was gonna show.”

With the competition for juniors, Wrench joked that some players needed to be reminded who Plant was. “Some of the youngsters – remember this was an under-18 chess tournament – they thought, ‘Robert who?’ It seems strange to people of a certain generation; but once you make them aware that he’s a rock legend, I think they get it.”

For Walker, he left the competition with more than a victory. Beating Plant, he earned a story that will likely stay with him for the rest of his life.

(Photo by Ferda Demir/Getty Images for ABA)