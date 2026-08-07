Lindsey Buckingham Gives Fans New Hope for Fleetwood Mac Reunion

While it has been more than a few years since Fleetwood Mac performed, 2027 might be the year to end the drought. Back in February 1977, the group released the famed album Rumours. When hitting the airwaves, the album quickly climbed the charts, snagging the No. 1 spot on the US Top Rock Albums, the US Top Catalog Albums, and the Billboard 200. With the record set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027, recent comments from Lindsey Buckingham sparked fresh speculation that a Fleetwood Mac reunion could finally be in the works.

On Thursday, Buckingham helped highlight the next generation of artists at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event. Celebrating both the past and present, it was only a matter of time before Buckingham was asked about the possibility of a reunion. For those wondering, the last time Buckingham shared the stage with Fleetwood Mac was back in January 2018.

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With more than a few years having passed, Buckingham had a new outlook. And apparently, the band had been already working on a documentary. “Fleetwood Mac has been working on a documentary. So we are celebrating that and I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us.”

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The One Person Lindsey Buckingham Talks To All The Time

Using the project as a place to heal from the past, Buckingham didn’t want to “speculate” too much when it came to 2027. But he insisted that his relationship with Stevie Nicks had been improving over time, adding that the documentary had helped.

Although stopping short of confirming a reunion, Buckingham revealed, “We had left things… maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons. No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out. Stevie and I are talking all the time now.”

Entering a new chapter of their lasting friendship, Buckingham, like most fans, was excited to see what 2027 brought to the legacy of Fleetwood Mac. “Next year should be a pretty interesting year because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)