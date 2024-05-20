Is Reba McEntire Returning to ‘The Voice’ Next Season? Gwen Stefani’s Return, Snoop Dogg’s Addition Shakes up Judge Panel

While there are still two episodes left in season 25, The Voice is already looking ahead to season 26. With the season finale airing Monday and Tuesday, the show decided to get fans excited for a new season this fall. And it appears that while John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay enjoyed their time on the show, they will all exit after the season finale. With three vacant seats, many fans wondered if Reba McEntire would also leave. Offering a look into what fans can expect, The Voice revealed their new coach lineup that featured both season veterans and newcomers.

Although appearing on the show several times over the years, season 24 marked the first time Reba gained a chair. Only being a coach for two seasons, the country star has no plans of leaving any time soon. While rumors of her departure circulated online, Reba cleared the air back in February when she shared on Twitter, “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true.”

With fans sharing their excitement about Reba returning, another veteran of the show will also return. While she hasn’t been away that long, Gwen Stefani will take her seat once again as she looks to win season 26. And continue the fill the open seats, The Voice will welcome newcomers Michael Bublé and the iconic Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg Discusses Competing Against Reba McEntire On ‘The Voice’

Already excited for his debut on The Voice, Snoop Dogg recently stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his new job as a coach. He told host Jimmy Fallon, “This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach. and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today’s next big thing.” And while he might be new to The Voice, he isn’t new to his fellow coaches. “Me and Gwen have been friends for a long time, in a real way. She’s a California girl.” When discussing Reba, he added, “That’s the queen. I mean, I’m Snoop Dogg. I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!”

Hoping to win over the contestants and fans, Snoop Dogg insisted, “I love all forms of music — that’s what people are going to learn about me. I’m the people’s champ!”

Don’t miss the new season of The Voice, premiering this fall on NBC.

