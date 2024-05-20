Watch ‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Perform With Her Mom in Front of a Hometown Crowd

Last night (May 19), Abi Carter took home the win during the American Idol season finale. Before heading into the three-hour event, she was able to go back to Indio, California to perform for a hometown audience. During that performance, part of which aired during the finale, Carter shared the stage with her mother, Andrea Carter.

Abi was a favorite to win since her Platinum Ticket-winning audition. During her hometown show, she was able to show a hometown crowd where her talent came from when she sang alongside her mother. The pair performed “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables. Watch the emotional performance in the fan-shot video below.

The future American Idol winner sat behind a piano while her mother stood beside her wearing a shirt that read “Indio Loves Abi Carter.” Abi started the song and Andrea came in a little later, getting a huge reaction from the crowd.

Abi Carter Reflects on Her American Idol Win

Last night, Carter took to social media to reflect on her American Idol win. “I couldn’t have imagined winning American Idol when I started this whole journey,” she wrote. “We haven’t had a girl winner in over four years and to be the first after so many seasons is the greatest honor,” she added.

“I’m just a girl from Indio who used to sing on street corners, and now I’ve had the pleasure and privilege to work with some of the most talented people in the industry and be heard by millions of people. This is my dream and I know it’s just the beginning,” she wrote, reflecting on her musical journey. “I love you all so much,” she concluded.

Those who can’t get enough of Carter’s voice are in luck. She currently has two singles available to stream on Spotify. She released her first single, “It’s All Love” in March. She co-wrote the song with Annika Wells and Dan Gleyzer. More recently, she released the aptly titled “This Isn’t Over” on May 17. Carter co-penned her latest release with Samuel Michael Shrieve.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images